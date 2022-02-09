Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $177,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Weibo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.