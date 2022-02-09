Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

