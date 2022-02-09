Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 126 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

NYSE A opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

