Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.