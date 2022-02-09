Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 303,578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,915,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,229.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,352.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

