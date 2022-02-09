Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $14.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $14.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,900.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,228.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,352.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

