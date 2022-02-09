Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 135,274 shares.The stock last traded at $34.86 and had previously closed at $35.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $270,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.