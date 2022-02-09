American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.58 Million

Brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report $91.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.87 million and the lowest is $90.29 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $81.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $358.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $366.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.20 million, with estimates ranging from $382.14 million to $386.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $378,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

