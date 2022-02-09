American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 3.2% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

