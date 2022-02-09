American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,421 shares of company stock worth $16,954,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

