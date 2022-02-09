American Century Companies Inc. Buys 129 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ANSYS by 66.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $330.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.89 and its 200 day moving average is $369.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

