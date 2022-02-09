American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,657 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $213,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of EVH opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

