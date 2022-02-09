American Century Companies Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Cumulus Media worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of -209.80 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

