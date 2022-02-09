American Century Companies Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

NYSE:TNC opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.