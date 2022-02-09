American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

MMSI opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

