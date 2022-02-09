American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,428 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

