American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.80 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

AXP traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $196.84. 353,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,383. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $194.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

