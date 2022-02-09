American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as low as C$4.02. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 77,356 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,215.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

