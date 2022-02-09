Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $315.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $211.46 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
