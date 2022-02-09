Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $315.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $211.46 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

