AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,263 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $143.56.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.