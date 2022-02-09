AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of AMETEK worth $121,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 533,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,169,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,779,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.