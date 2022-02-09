AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 60.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. 36,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

