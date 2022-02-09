Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

