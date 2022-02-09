Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.