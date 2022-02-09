Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
