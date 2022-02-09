Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.