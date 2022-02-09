Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.63.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.