Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.78. 515,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 336,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51.
