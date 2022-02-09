Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

