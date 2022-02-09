Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $36.48

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $37.99. Amplitude shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 2,187 shares traded.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

