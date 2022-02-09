Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 735,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,117. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

