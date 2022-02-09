Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $221.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.85 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,039. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

