Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

VLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

VLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.