Analysts Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AIkido Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
