Analysts Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AIkido Pharma.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.