Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 54,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,733. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.