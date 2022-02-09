Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce sales of $403.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.10 million and the lowest is $397.61 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

