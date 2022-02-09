Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 599,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.