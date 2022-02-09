Analysts Offer Predictions for Zillow Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

ZG stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

