Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2022 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2022 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

1/11/2022 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NovoCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 318,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

