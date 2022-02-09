Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $417.82

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $417.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $393.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.88 and a 200-day moving average of $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

