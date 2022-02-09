Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $1,200.33

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. 5,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. Diageo has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

