Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $84.33

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EHC stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 839,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

