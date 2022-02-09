Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.