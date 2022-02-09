Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $74.00

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

