Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

ROIV stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.