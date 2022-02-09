Analysts Set Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) PT at $18.25

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.