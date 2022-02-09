Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $114.13

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.13.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TPTX stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

