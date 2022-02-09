Analyzing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners 62.88% -12.96% 21.03% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners $110.25 million 1.37 -$13.48 million $1.08 3.37 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.33 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

