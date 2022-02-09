Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $9.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

