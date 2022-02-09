Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek Sells 2,763 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $465.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.81 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
