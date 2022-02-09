Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,801. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.81 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

