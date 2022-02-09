APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Position Raised by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. APi Group comprises 3.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of APi Group worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,818,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

APG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

